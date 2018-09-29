Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane, top right, goes for a header with Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez, top left, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. (Paul White/Associated Press)

MADRID — Barcelona is getting some help from its rivals to stay ahead in the Spanish league despite falling into its worst slump in two years.

The defending champion failed to win for the third straight game on Saturday, being held by Athletic Bilbao to 1-1 at home. But it was enough to retain its lead after Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid couldn’t manage more than 0-0 in the derby at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Real Madrid hasn’t won in two consecutive games, being unable to take advantage of Barcelona’s struggles.

Atletico has won two in a row, but hasn’t reached the top because of a poor start.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are tied on points, one more than Sevilla, and two more than Atletico, which extended its unbeaten streak in league matches at the Bernabeu to six.

Sevilla moved up after defeating Eibar 3-1 in a match marked by the collapse of a railing that left a few fans injured as they fell onto the pitch while celebrating a goal.

DERBY DRAW

The Madrid derby ended with goalkeepers Jan Oblak and Thibaut Courtois getting the better of the attackers in the few times the teams got near the goal.

“I’m not satisfied with the result because we deserved the victory,” Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui said. “We created some clear scoring chances.”

The loudest celebration by Real Madrid fans came when Brazilian teenage sensation Vinicius Junior made his first-team debut, but he entered in the final minutes and didn’t do much.

Lopetegui couldn’t count on left back Marcelo and midfielder Francisco “Isco” Alarcon because of injuries. Gareth Bale was replaced at halftime with an apparent injury.

“It was a difficult match, as it always is when we play here,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone said. “We were better in the first half but in the end it was a fair result.”

Atletico beat Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup final in the beginning of the season.

BARCELONA’S STRUGGLES

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde put Messi in the game early in the second half, but the playmaker couldn’t rally the team to victory. He did set up an 84th-minute equalizer by Munir El Haddadi, but it was already too late.

Athletic, winless since the first round, opened the scoring before halftime through Oscar De Marco.

Sergio Busquets also was rested ahead of Barcelona’s Champions League match at Tottenham on Wednesday. He entered the match early in the second half to replace the injured Sergi Roberto.

“We have the squad and players to remain strong without depending on only one player,” Messi said. “We have to improve on many things, but this is just the beginning, the league is very long.”

Messi said Barcelona has to stop “conceding goals in every match.”

The team has conceded five goals in its last three matches, and eight in total in the league this season.

RAILING COLLAPSE

Sevilla followed its 3-0 rout of Real Madrid with a 3-1 win at Eibar, a match that had to be stopped for a few minutes in the second half because fans fell onto the pitch when a railing collapsed.

Some fans were carried away on stretchers, although local media said no serious injuries were immediately reported.

WINLESS NO MORE

Valencia’s winless streak is finally over. A first-half goal by Kevin Gameiro — and a second-half penalty kick save by goalkeeper Neto — gave Valencia its first win in eight matches in all competitions.

It was the fifth winless game for Sociedad in the last six league rounds, keeping the Basque Country club near the middle of the table.

Sociedad has yet to win at its renovated Anoeta Stadium this season.

