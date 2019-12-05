Hazard joined Madrid from Chelsea this year on a club-record transfer of 100 million euros (then $113 million), plus add-ons. He missed the first three games of the season after injuring a thigh muscle in the preseason.

Madrid said it will also likely be without left back Marcelo for Saturday’s home game against Espanyol because of a muscle injury.

Madrid is in second place in the Spanish league behind Barcelona on goal difference.

