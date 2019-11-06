Brazilian teenager Rodrygo twice in the opening seven minutes — the quickest double in Champions League history — and Sergio Ramos added the third from a penalty in the 14th. Karim Benzema added the fourth just before halftime and scored again late in the second half for his 50th Champions league goal.

Rodrygo closed the scoring in stoppage-time for his first hat trick with Madrid.

The result ended Madrid’s three-game winless streak at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in the Champions League, leaving the 13-time champion in good position in Group A after a winless start that had fans fearing the team’s first group-stage elimination since the 1989-90 season.

