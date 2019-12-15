De Bruyne struck after only 89 seconds before teeing up Raheem Sterling and adding the third himself as he moved on to four goals across his last five City appearances.

Arsenal, whose best chance came before De Bruyne’s first effort, were second best for the majority of the contest and have now won just one of their last 12 matches in all competitions.

Interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg has taken four points from his first four league games at the helm. The Gunners, who have not won at home since Oct. 24, now sit seven points off the top four and are the same distance clear of the relegation zone.

