MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City lost more ground to Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday with a 2-0 home defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers that leaves the defending champions eight points behind this season’s pacesetters.

Adama Traoré gave the visitors the lead in the 80th minute with a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner as he finished off a fast break with Raúl Jiménez.