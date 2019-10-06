City piled on the pressure in the final 10 minutes but could not break through a resolute Wolves side that took advantage of a stretched home side and doubled its lead in stoppage time when Traore scored his second.
The shock victory moved Wolves up to 11th while Citys remain second, just one point ahead of Arsenal in third.
___
