MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City says midfielder Kevin De Bruyne injured his right knee during a training session.

City said it was unclear how long the Belgian will be sidelined because “the extent of the problem is not yet known” and that more tests on the knee are needed.

City opened its Premier League title defense with a 2-0 win at Arsenal on Sunday.

