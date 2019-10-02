United says the France international will miss the Europa League match at Dutch club AZ Alkmaar on Thursday after taking “a specialist’s opinion” on his injured foot. The club said there would be more updates on Pogba’s condition “in due course.”

Pogba completed the 1-1 draw at Southampton in the league on Aug. 31 but was seen hobbling away from St. Mary’s stadium. He missed United’s next three games, which came either side of a two-week international break.



