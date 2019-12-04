Rashford ensured that did not happen, opening the scoring in the sixth minute when he picked up a loose ball on the left, cut inside, and drilled a low shot inside the near post to beat goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

AD

Dele Alli maintained his strong scoring form since Mourinho’s arrival by equalizing with a superb individual goal in the 39th, bringing down a dropping ball with a deft touch and poking a finish into the corner.

AD

Rashford was the standout player all match and he grabbed the winner from the penalty spot after being fouled by Moussa Sissoko following a foraging run down the left into the box.

The win lifted United above Tottenham into sixth place in the standings and should ease some of the pressure on Mourinho’s replacement, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after the team’s disappointing recent draws against Sheffield United and Aston Villa.

Mourinho had started his Spurs tenure with league wins over West Ham and Bournemouth, and a Champions League victory against Olympiakos.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD