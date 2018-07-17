MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United has sold Netherlands defender Daley Blind back to Ajax for 16 million euros ($18.75 million), four years after signing him from the Dutch club.

The clubs announced the move Tuesday after Blind signed a four-year contract.

Ajax said the fee could rise to 20.5 million euros ($24 million) through bonuses.

Blind was one of the first signings made by Louis van Gaal when he took charge of United in 2014. A versatile player capable of playing at center back, full back or in midfield, Blind rarely played last season under Jose Mourinho.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.