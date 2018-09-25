MARSEILLE, France — Marseille striker Clinton Njie will miss three weeks after picking up a thigh injury in the French league.

Marseille says Njie underwent medical tests which showed he damaged his right abductor muscle during the 4-2 loss at Lyon.

The 25-year-old Cameroon international came in as a substitute for the last 15 minutes of the game and pulled one back for Marseille before getting injured.

Marseille went through a disappointing spell with back-to-back losses, also losing 2-1 at home against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League. The nine-time French champions are fifth in the league standings, already lagging eight points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain after six matches.

