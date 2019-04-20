PARIS — Fourth-place Marseille kept alive its chances of finishing third in the French league with a 3-1 win at struggling Guingamp on Saturday.

Marseille was without Mario Balotelli in attack but went ahead in the fourth minute through midfielder Luiz Gustavo. Winger Lucas Ocampos doubled the lead shortly before the break. Yeni Ngbakoto pulled one back for 19th-place Guingamp in the 56th before forward Valere Germain’s injury-time goal made it 3-1.

Second place earns automatic qualification for the Champions League, while third is for the qualifying rounds.

Marseille is five points behind third-place Lyon, which beat Angers 2-1 at home on Friday, and one point ahead of fifth-place Saint-Etienne, which plays on Sunday.

After this weekend, there are five rounds remaining, including Marseille at home to Lyon on May 12.

Later Saturday, sixth-place Montpellier traveled to Alsace to play Strasbourg, and eighth-place Nice was at home to last-place Caen.

On Sunday, defending champion Paris Saint-Germain is looking to clinch this season’s title at its fourth attempt. A home win against Monaco guarantees the eighth title in its history. But celebrations can begin earlier Sunday if Lille, which is 17 points behind PSG, fails to win at Toulouse.

Runaway leader PSG’s recent form has been surprisingly poor, with one point from the past three games .

