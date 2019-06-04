FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2018, file photo, Brazil’s Marta receives the Best FIFA Women’s player award during ceremonies in London, England. The Women’s World Cup kicks off Friday, June 7, 2019, in Paris. Twenty-four teams will traverse France for the next month in pursuit of soccer’s most prestigious trophy. (Frank Augstein, File/Associated Press)

PORTIMAO, Portugal — Brazil forward Marta has returned to training after recovering from a left thigh injury, five days before the team plays its opening match at the Women’s World Cup.

The Brazilian soccer confederation published a video Tuesday of the 33-year-old Marta back on the field running but not touching the ball.

The six-time world player of the year, who stopped practicing on May 24, spent the last few days in physical therapy.

Brazil will play its opening match against Jamaica on Sunday in Grenoble. The team will also face Australia and Italy in Group C.



