HOUSTON — Tomas Martinez scored in the 30th minute and the Houston Dynamo beat the Colorado Rapids 2-0 on Saturday night to snap a two-game losing streak.

Martinez stole the ball from Johan Blomberg, split two more defensemen and launched a shot with his left foot that Tim Howard saved. But the ball returned to Martinez off the ricochet and he punched it in off the rebound with his right past an off-balance Howard.

Mauro Manotas added to the lead on a penalty kick six minutes later after Johan Blomberg took down DaMarcus Beasley inside the box. Yannick Boli was sent off on a red for hands to the face of Leonardo in the first half of stoppage time.

Colorado (2-9-2) has lost eight straight games.

