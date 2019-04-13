HOUSTON — Tomas Martinez scored his first goal of the season, Mauro Manotas had two assists and the Houston Dynamo beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 on Saturday for their fourth straight victory.

Martinez ripped a left-footer from near the spot just inside the post to make cap the scoring in the 60th minute.

Alberth Elis first-timed a cross by Manotas to give Houston (4-0-1) a 1-0 lead in the 52nd. On the counter-attack, Elis raced down the right side and beat a defender as he cut back toward the middle, where he played a through pass to Manotas at the corner of the box, who dropped it back to Elis for the finish.

Jackson Yueill, a 22-year-old who was the sixth overall pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, scored his first MLS goal to make it 1-1 in the 56th minute. San Jose (1-5-0) has lost 12 of its last 14 MLS games.

The match was delayed 73 minutes at halftime because of inclement weather.

