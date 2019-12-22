McGinn is set to miss around three months. He was his country’s top scorer in its Euro 2020 qualifying group with seven goals, including six in his last three games. He was voted Scotland’s player of the year this year.

It is also a huge blow for Villa, which has won just once in its last nine league games — and has lost the last four — to slip into the relegation zone with nearly half the season gone.

