Mexico midfielder Roberto Alvarado (24) dribbles the ball past U.S. midfielders Tim Weah (11) and Weston McKennie (8) during an international friendly match, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (Mark Humphrey/Associated Press)

CHICAGO — U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie has a bruised left knee, not a sprain as first announced.

McKennie left the Americans’ 1-0 exhibition win over Mexico on Tuesday night in the 40th minute after injuring the knee. The U.S. Soccer Federation originally called the injury a sprain, but said Wednesday he was re-evaluated and has a bruise and no sprain.

McKennie had an MRI and returned to his German club Schalke for additional treatment, according to the USSF, which did not have a timetable for his return.

The 20-year-old Texan has become a regular for Schalke.

