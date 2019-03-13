Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, right and Barcelona’s Luis Suarez celebrate after Messi scored his side’s third goal during the Champions League round of 16, 2nd leg, soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyon at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press)

BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi scored twice and set up two more goals as Barcelona beat Lyon 5-1 to reach the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday.

After a 0-0 draw in the first leg, Luis Suarez ensured Barcelona was up 2-0 by halftime by earning a penalty converted by Messi and setting up Philippe Coutinho to score.

Lyon’s Lucas Tousart gave the visitors hope with a goal in the 58th minute, but Messi scored again in the 78th before passing for Gerard Pique and Ousmane Dembele to round off the win.

In Wednesday’s other game, Sadio Mane scored twice as Liverpool advanced with a 3-1 win at Bayern Munich.

