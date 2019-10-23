Earlier, Messi finished off a fast move he had started in the third minute, capitalizing on a defensive blunder to score with a left-footed low shot.

Defender Jan Boril equalized for Slavia early in the second half.

Barcelona tops the standings with seven points from three games.

Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund trail Barcelona by three points in a group where three heavyweights are vying for two spots in the knockout stage.

Inter beat Dortmund 2-0 in the other group game on Wednesday.

Slavia is bottom with a point.

Next, Barcelona hosts Slavia on Nov 5.

