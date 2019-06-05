WASHINGTON — Jackson Yueill is making his U.S. debut in Wednesday night’s exhibition against Jamaica.

The 22-year-old San Jose Earthquakes midfielder is the eighth player to debut this year but is not eligible for the CONCACAF Gold Cup because he was not on the 40-man preliminary roster.

With many veterans reporting to training camp in recent days, U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter made six changes from the 1-1 exhibition draw against Chile in March.

Berhalter also inserted goalkeeper Zack Steffen, right back Antonee Robinson, defensive midfielder Wil Trapp, midfielder Djordje Mihailovic and forward Josh Sargent

Holdovers included central defenders Omar Gonzalez and Matt Miazga, left back Tim Ream and midfielders Paul Arriola and Christian Roldan.

Gonzalez is making his 50th U.S. appearance. The 33-year-old is the oldest starter in a lineup that averages 24 years, 172 days, and 15 international appearances.

Miazga captains the U.S. for the first time and makes his 13th appearance.

Jozy Altidore did not dress after reporting in recent days. He has not played for the U.S. since the October 2017 loss at Trinidad and Tobago that prevented the U.S. from reaching last year’s World Cup.

Berhalter planned to announce his 23-man Gold Cup roster on Thursday. Midfielders Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams are among the players expected to report later.

