HARRISON, N.J. — Abu Danladi and Romario Ibarra scored goals on Saturday night and Minnesota United beat the New York Red Bulls 2-1.

Danladi opened the scoring in the 34th minute with a low finish set up by Angelo Rodriguez’s cross.

Rodriguez’s hold-up play led to a deflection that Romario smashed home with a volley in the 50th minute, giving Minnesota United (3-2-0) a 2-0 lead.

Cristian Casseres Jr. slotted in a putback to cut the Red Bulls’ deficit to one the 70th minute. It was the 19-year-old Venezuelan’s first MLS goal.

The Red Bulls’ Alex Muyl left the game in the 21st minute due to injury.

New York (1-3-1) lost its third in a row and lost back-to-back home games for the first time since May 2014.

Minnesota United ended its five-game road swing to open the season and will open its new stadium next Saturday, hosting New York City FC at Allianz Field.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.