Botond Barath scored for Kansas City (10-15-7) in the seventh minute.

NEW YORK CITY FC 4, ATLANTA UNITED 1

NEW YORK — Alexandru Mitrita scored three times in a 20-minute span in the first half in New York City’s victory over Atlanta.

Mitrita scored in the 14th, 23rd and 34th minutes. Heber added a goal for NYCFC (17-5-10) in the 87th.

Gonzalo Pity Martinez scored for Atlanta (17-12-3) in the 53rd.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.