ATLANTA — Atlanta United has signed defender Florentin Pogba, whose younger brother Paul starred for France in the 2018 World Cup and plays for Manchester United.

The reigning MLS Cup champions announced the signing Tuesday.

Florentin Pogba has made 25 Europa League appearances with French club Saint-Étienne and most recently played in Turkey’s Super Lig with Gençlerbirligi. He adds depth to a center back group that includes captain Michael Parkhurst, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz and Miles Robinson.

The 28-year-old central defender was born in Guinea and represents the African national internationally. His twin brother Mathias is a striker for French club Tours.

Atlanta United is training in California for the upcoming season. The club will make its debut in the CONCACAF Champions League against Costa Rican side Herediano on Feb. 21.

