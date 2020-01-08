MLS will be highlighting former players throughout the year, culminating in November with a “25 Greatest’’ list, based on input from fans, the media, coaches and players. After the MLS Cup final, fans will also be asked to select the greatest goal in league history.

The announcement Wednesday highlighting the league’s plans for the anniversary season comes amid ongoing contract talks between the MLS and its players’ association. Failure to reach a new collective bargaining agreement could result in a work stoppage and put off the start of the season.

The MLS SuperDraft for college players is set for Thursday. The league’s All-Star Game will be played at at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on July 29 against top players from Mexico’s top league, Liga MX.