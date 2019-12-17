The games in Queens will be scheduled for April 26, July 25, Aug. 8 and Sept. 26.

NYC moved its playoff game against Toronto to Citi Field this year because of the Yankees’ postseason schedule, and Toronto won 2-1.

The MLS team’s majority owner is the parent of England’s Manchester City, and the Yankees are a minority partner. NYC has been trying since its inception in 2013 to advance plans for its own stadium.

