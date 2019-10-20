Islam Slimani equalized for Monaco in the 56th minute before Ben Yedder snatched victory in the third minute of stoppage time, extending Rennes’ winless streak in all competitions to nine matches.
Also Sunday, Marseille beat Strasbourg 2-0 to secure its first win in five league games, and Bordeaux lost 1-0 at home to Saint-Etienne.
Paris Saint-Germain, which beat nine-man Nice 4-1 on Friday, has a five-point lead over second-place Nantes
