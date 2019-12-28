Jardim’s first spell in charge was from 2014-18, during which time Monaco won the French league in 2017 and reached the Champions League semifinals in the same season.
He returned as coach in January as a replacement for Thierry Henry.
Monaco is seventh in the league, 17 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain.
