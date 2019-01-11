MONACO — Struggling Monaco has boosted its relegation fight by signing experienced midfielder Cesc Fabregas from Chelsea until June 2022.

The deal reunites Fabregas with Thierry Henry, who played with Fabregas at Arsenal and is now Monaco’s coach.

Fabregas has been used to being near the top of the league during spells with Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea. But with Monaco it will be totally different as he goes straight into a relegation scrap, with Henry’s side mired in 19th place ahead of Sunday’s trip to face sixth-place Marseille.

After starting out with Arsenal as a roaming attacking midfielder with a clinical eye for goal and a deft pass, Fabregas moved into a deeper-lying position over the years where his vision of the game and outstanding passing range helped him to remain influential in games with Chelsea.

But he was not a regular this season for the Premier League side under its new Italian coach Maurizio Sarri.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.