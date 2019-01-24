Monaco coach Thierry Henry gives instructions during the League One soccer match between Marseille and Monaco at the Velodrome stadium, in Marseille, southern France, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. (Claude Paris/Associated Press)

MONACO — Monaco has suspended coach Thierry Henry from his duties until the club makes a final decision on his future.

In a brief statement on Thursday, Monaco says the former striker has been suspended with immediate effect and that assistant coach Franck Passi will take charge of the team’s training session on Friday.

Monaco didn’t state a reason for Henry’s suspension, but there have been growing tensions within the club following bad results.

Henry only took the job — his first as a manager — in October, but the decision follows two embarrassing losses for Monaco, 5-1 at home to Strasbourg last weekend and 3-1 at home to second-division Metz in the French Cup on Tuesday.

Monaco is in 19th place in the French league and has a crucial match away to fellow struggler Dijon on Saturday, followed by a League Cup semifinal against Guingamp next Tuesday.

Henry’s situation has grown increasingly precarious and the club has been linked with a return for Leonardo Jardim, who was fired in October.

Jardim led Monaco to the French title — beating Paris Saint-Germain by eight points — and the Champions League semifinals in 2017.

Since replacing him, Henry has won only four of 20 matches. He arrived with only very limited experience as an assistant coach working with Belgium’s forwards, and had another lucrative role as a television pundit.

The former France and Arsenal great has been unable to inspire his players and has been openly critical of them, recently saying “honestly, I don’t think the lads realize what is happening” and that every match looked the same because of the number of errors being made.

In the Champions League, Monaco finished bottom of its qualifying group and lost 4-0 at home to unheralded Belgian side Club Brugge.

Henry recently persuaded former Arsenal teammate and Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas to join him and help the club avoid relegation.

It looks like Fabregas might be doing so without Henry.

