HOCKEY

Less than two weeks after lifting the Stanley Cup, Barry Trotz is a free agent and the Washington Capitals are looking for a new coach.

Trotz stepped down as Capitals coach on Monday after a contract dispute over salary and term that leaves the newly minted Stanley Cup champions without a coach with the draft and free agency fast approaching. General manager Brian MacLellan said the Capitals accepted Trotz’s resignation after they were unable to agree on terms on a new contract.

Winning the Cup less than two weeks ago triggered a two-year extension for Trotz that would have given him a slight bump in salary to just over $2 million, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce the extension.

Toronto’s Mike Babcock makes the most at $6.25 million on an eight-year deal after coaching Detroit for 10 seasons, Chicago’s Joel Quenneville is next at $6 million entering his ninth full season with the Blackhawks and Montreal’s Claude Julien brings in $5 million after coaching Boston for nine-plus seasons. All three have won the Cup like Trotz, including Quenneville three times.

PRO BASKETBALL

ISTANBUL — A Turkish court has accepted an indictment charging the father of NBA player Enes Kanter with “membership in a terror group,” the country’s official news agency reported.

The indictment followed an investigation of Mehmet Kanter, and prosecutors planned to seek his conviction and a prison term of five to 10 years at trial, Anadolu Agency said.

It’s unclear when the trial in western Tekirdag province would begin.

Enes Kanter, who plays for the New York Knicks, is a follower of a U.S.-based Turkish cleric who the government accuses of masterminding a failed military coup in 2016. Cleric Fethullah Gulen has denied the allegation, but tens of thousands of people suspected of ties to his network have been arrested or fired.

The elder Kanter, a professor, was purged from public service after the coup attempt and detained for five days last summer.

BASEBALL

WASHINGTON — Getting a jump on the trade deadline to add talent to the back of their bullpen, the Washington Nationals picked up right-hander Kelvin Herrera from the Kansas City Royals for three minor leaguers.

The Nationals sent infielder Kelvin Gutierrez, outfielder Blake Perkins and 17-year-old pitcher Yohanse Morel to Kansas City in the deal announced during Washington’s doubleheader against the New York Yankees.

Herrera has 14 saves and a 1.05 ERA this season. He’s allowed three earned runs in 25 2/3 innings while striking out 22 batters and walking two.

The 28-year-old is a two-time AL All-Star who helped Kansas City win the 2015 World Series — and is among the last players left from that title team. He is 23-27 with 57 saves and a 2.75 ERA across 442 games in relief over eight seasons in the majors.

SOCCER

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Mohamed Salah showed signs of discomfort with his injured left shoulder while taking part in Egypt’s final training session before the team’s World Cup match against Russia on Tuesday.

Salah didn’t appear to be moving his shoulder fully during upper-body exercises on Monday. Moments earlier, Salah took part in light jogging around the St. Petersburg Stadium field and ran at the back of the group, with one coach gently nudging his left shoulder as the striker dribbled with a ball.

Salah, the Premier League’s player of the season, is recovering from injuring his shoulder while playing for Liverpool in last month’s Champions League final. He was an unused substitute in Egypt’s first group game at the World Cup — a 1-0 loss against Uruguay on Friday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Mexico after its fans used an anti-gay slur during the team’s 1-0 win over Germany.

Some Mexican supporters chanted the slur when Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer prepared to take a goal kick in the 24th minute of Sunday’s game at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Fans in Mexico use the chant to insult opposing goalkeepers as they take a goal kick. Widely considered a slur, some argue there is no discriminatory intent.

FIFA did not elaborate on the nature of the disciplinary proceedings and didn’t say when a hearing would take place.

TRACK AND FIELD

LONDON — Caster Semenya, the world and Olympic 800 meters champion, will go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to fight “unfair” regulations that hinder certain female athletes.

The IAAF brought in controversial new rules in April that mean some women with high natural testosterone levels could be excluded from middle-distance races.

Semenya, a two-time Olympic and three-time world champion, is the highest-profile athlete expected to be impacted by the rules that divide medical opinion.

The South African’s lawyers, Norton Rose Fulbright, which has offices in London, issued a statement on Monday saying the athlete would “file the legal challenge to ensure, safeguard and protect the rights of all women on the basis the regulations are irrational, unjustifiable, and in violation of the IAAF Constitution (based in Monaco), the Olympic Charter, the laws of Monaco, the laws of jurisdiction in which international competitions are held, and of universally recognized human rights.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.