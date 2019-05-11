Toronto FC forward Jordan Hamilton (7) gets caught between Philadelphia Union defender Jack Elliott (3) and teammate Ray Gaddis (28) during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, Saturday, May 11, 2019. T(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

TORONTO — Jaimiro Monteiro broke a tie in the 68th minute and the Philadelphia Union beat Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday.

Monteiro took a pass from Kacper Przybylko and beat goalkeeper Quentin Westberg with a right-footed shot.

Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia (7-3-2) is 4-0-1 in its last five games, outscoring the opposition 14-3.

The Union opened the scoring in the 25th minute on Chris Mavinga’s own goal. Toronto (5-4-1) tied it on Alejandro Pozuelo’s free kick in the 51st.

