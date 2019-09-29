The Sounders (15-10-8) can clinch the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference playoffs with a win, and a loss or a tie by Minnesota United, in next Sunday’s regular-season finale.

The Earthquakes (13-15-5) can clinch a playoff berth with a win over Portland or a tie with Portland and a loss by Dallas to Sporting Kansas City.

Seattle’s Stefan Frei had 10 saves for his ninth shutout of the season.

