MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho suggested Premier League rival Manchester City was “disrespectful” and lacking “class” in a behind-the-scenes documentary that was released this week.

Amazon’s eight-part documentary of City’s title-winning year in the Premier League last season gave a TV crew almost unlimited access to players and managerial staff, offering insight into Pep Guardiola’s locker room.

“I think you can have a fantastic movie, respecting others. You don’t need to be disrespectful to have a fantastic movie,” Mourinho said. “You can be a rich club and buy all the best players in the world, but you cannot buy class.”

Speaking in an interview with British broadcaster Sky Sports, Mourinho didn’t refer to any particular passage of the documentary, entitled “All or Nothing: Manchester City.” In one section, midfielder Kevin De Bruyne talked about his struggles when he was at Chelsea under Mourinho.

Guardiola does not think the documentary will expose his secrets.

“When we accept the cameras to be inside for 24 hours a day, that kind of thing can happen,” Guardiola said. “I think there was nothing special. I think the people are going to see how a football team lives behind the scenes.

“The players make the tactics,” he added. “Not my ideas, it’s the players who make the tactics.”

