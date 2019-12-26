Alli produced a first-time finish on Thursday after Harry Kane had earlier canceled out Adam Webster’s opener. It was Alli’s fifth goal in eight games under Mourinho and it will have provided some comfort to the Portuguese, who revealed before the match that his Christmas Day had been ruined by his dog dying.

AD

Brighton, which won the reverse fixture 3-0 in October, was the better side in the first half but has now gone three games without a win and must prepare for another lunchtime kickoff against Bournemouth in 48 hours.

Tottenham went in to the game after a 2-0 home defeat to Chelsea in a London derby marred by alleged racist abuse from the stands.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD