FILE - In this June 2, 2018, file photo, Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez celebrates his goal on a penalty kick against the Philadelphia Union during the first half of an MLS soccer match, in Atlanta. Major League Soccer MVP Josef Martinez has signed a five-year contract extension with Atlanta United, ending speculation that he might be heading back to Europe after a record season. Atlanta United announced the deal Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, which runs through the 2023 season. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File) (Associated Press)

ATLANTA — Major League Soccer MVP Josef Martinez has signed a five-year contract extension with Atlanta United, ending questions whether might be heading back to Europe after a record season.

Atlanta United announced the deal Wednesday, which runs through the 2023 season. No terms were released, but Martinez figured to get a hefty increase over the $1.4 million in guaranteed salary he received last season.

The 25-year-old Venezuelan scored 31 goals in 2018, easily eclipsing the MLS record. He added four more goals in the playoffs, leading Atlanta United to an MLS Cup championship in just its second season.

Martinez became the first player in league history to capture the MVP award for the regular season, the All-Star Game and the MLS Cup in the same year.

Atlanta United opened training camp Tuesday, in preparation for its first appearance in the CONCACAF Champions League.

___

For more AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.