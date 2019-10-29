South Korea’s football association has also confirmed North Korea’s decision. It says North Korea gave no reason for deciding not to send a team.

The development is yet another sign of stained ties between the two Koreas.

Earlier this month, North Korea blocked fans and international media from attending a men’s World Cup qualifier between the two Koreas at an empty stadium in Pyongyang.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said he was “disappointed” after attending the match in the empty stadium and with no live broadcast. The match ended 0-0 at Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung Stadium.

