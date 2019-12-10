After the game, Ancelotti acknowledged that he didn’t know if he’d still be in charge for the team’s next game.
Ancelotti was in his second season at Napoli. The team finished runner-up last season, 11 points behind Juventus.
Napoli is seventh in Serie A, 17 points behind league leader Inter Milan.
