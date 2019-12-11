Napoli confirmed the news on Twitter, and club president Aurelio De Laurentiis also posted a message on the social media site, using the former midfielder’s nickname in writing: “Welcome Rino.”

The 41-year-old Gattuso left Milan by mutual consent at the end of last season after a fifth-place finish meant the Rossoneri missed out on the Champions League.

The former Italy and Milan midfielder was promoted from youth-team coach in November 2017 to replace Vincenzo Montella and guided the team to sixth place in Serie A in his first season.

