“The performances of our team in recent weeks and the results have shown us that there was a need for action,” chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said.

The 48-year-old Kovac had been in charge since the beginning of last season, when he led Bayern to a German cup and league double.

Saturday’s loss left Bayern four points behind leader Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

AD

Kovac’s assistant, former Germany assistant coach Hansi Flick, was to take over the side “for the time being,” Bayern said.

AD

SCHALKE DIGS DEEP

David Wagner’s Schalke fought back to win 3-2 in Augsburg and move sixth in the Bundesliga.

Daniel Baier scored a deserved opener for the hosts in the 38th minute but an own-goal from Stephan Lichtsteiner, while trying to clear Daniel Caligiuri’s cross, pulled Schalke level in first-half injury time.

Augsburg forward Alfred Finnbogason converted a penalty awarded through VAR in the 60th, but Schalke managed to turn the game around through goals from Ozan Kabak and Amine Harit.

Harit capitalized on a mistake from Reece Oxford to score a fine winner in the 82nd.

AD

RHINE DERBY

Fortuna Düsseldorf beat Cologne 2-0 in the Rhine derby to leave its rival in the relegation zone.

A penalty in the 38th minute from Rouwen Hennings and a fine individual goal from Erik Thommy in the 61st helped Düsseldorf to bounce back from a 2-0 loss at Paderborn.

Düsseldorf climbed to 13th after 10 rounds.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD