UEFA says its disciplinary panel verdict has been amended to just a fine of 15,000 euros ($16,400) for “provocative political messages.” Slovakia was previously fined 20,000 euros ($22,000).

Slovakia can now open the stadium in Trnava when Wales visits on Oct. 10.

The Welsh federation said last week after the initial ruling that it would make “strong representations” so that 2,137 fans who had bought tickets could attend.

It noted that “our supporters have an excellent reputation and do not deserve to be punished in the same way as the small section of the (Slovakia) fans whose conduct has been reprimanded.”

