It was the ninth time in 16 top-flight matches this season that the Hornets failed to score.

Watford has now won only once in the league this season and sits at the bottom of the standings.

Quique Sanchez Flores was fired less than three months into his second spell as Watford manager.

Pearson ensured Leicester stayed in the Premier League in 2015 when the team’s prospects looked bleak. He left before the team’s improbable run to the title a year later.

