Montreal Impact’s Orji Okwonkwo, right, challenges New York City FC’s Sebastien Ibeagha during first half of an MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, May 4, 2019. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

MONTREAL — Maximiliano Moralez and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored in New York City FC’s 2-0 victory over the Montreal Impact on Saturday night.

Sean Johnson had his fifth shutout of the season to tie for the MLS lead.

Moralez scored in the sixth minute, pouncing on a rebound from goalkeeper Evan Bush for his first goal of the season. Ismael Tajouri-Shradi connected in the 49th, finding the top left corner for his fourth goal of the season.

New York City improved to 3-1-6, and Montreal dropped to 5-4-2.

