Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono, left, dives but is unable to stop a scoring shot by New York Red Bulls midfielder Alejandro Romero Gamarra, not pictured, during the second half of a soccer game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Harrison, N.J. The Red Bulls won 2-0. (Julio Cortez/Associated Press)

HARRISON, N.J. — Alejandro Romero Gamarra scored in the 70th minute and the New York Red Bulls all but knocked defending MLS champions Toronto FC out of playoff contention with a 2-0 victory Saturday night.

The Red Bulls (18-7-5) tied a franchise record for most wins and are a league-best 12-2-1 at home. Toronto (8-15-6) entered the game nine points out of sixth place and one of three teams chasing Montreal for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. TFC has won just two of its last eight league games, and has five remaining including a trip to Montreal on October 21.

Derrick Etienne added a goal in the third minute of second-half stoppage time. Forward Bradley Wright-Phillips, coming off his fifth career hat trick, assisted on the goal.

One of Toronto’s better shots came in the 58th minute. Victor Vazquez floated the ball to Tosaint Ricketts, but his shot sailed over the crossbar. TFC forward Jozy Altidore left the game three minutes after halftime after injuring his right foot or ankle.

LAFC 2, EARTHQUAKES 0

LOS ANGELES — Walker Zimmerman scored two goals and LAFC became the third MLS franchise to reach 50 points in its first season with the victory over San Jose.

LAFC (14-7-8) is unbeaten in its last six matches. It joins the 1997 Chicago Fire (56) and 2017 Atlanta United (55) as the only teams to reach 50 points in an inaugural season. The win moves LAFC into a tie for second in the Western Conference with Dallas with five matches remaining. The top two teams in each conference earn a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

The Earthquakes dropped to 4-18-8.

ATLANTA UNITED 2, REAL SALT LAKE 0

ATLANTA — Julian Gressel had a goal and an assist to help Atlanta United beat Real Salt Lake.

Gressel, who had five goals and nine assists as a rookie in 2017, has 14 assists this season, tied for second-most in MLS. The 24-year old chest-trapped an arcing cross from Miguel Almiron and, after one bounce, ripped a side-netter inside the far post to open the scoring in the 37th minute.

Hector Villalba blasted a left-footed half-volley, off a throw-in by Gressel, off the post and, after it ricocheted off the back of diving goalkeeper Nick Rimando, into the net in the 61st.

Atlanta United (19-5-6) has won five of its last six games. Real Salt Lake (13-11-6) had its four-game unbeaten streak.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.