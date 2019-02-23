Newcastle United’s Ayoze Perez celebrates scoring his side’s second goal of the game against Huddersfield Town, during their English Premier League soccer match at St James’ Park in Newcastle, England, Saturday Feb. 23, 2019. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP) (Associated Press)

NEWCASTLE, England — Newcastle boosted its hopes of staying in the Premier League by beating 10-man Huddersfield 2-0, leaving the visitors stranded in last place and inching ever closer to relegation.

After Tom Smith was sent off for a studs-up tackle in the 20th minute, Newcastle took full advantage after the halftime break as Salomon Rondon put the hosts ahead in the 46th and Ayoze Perez doubled the advantage in the 52nd.

Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl prevented Newcastle from adding a third when he pulled off a quick reaction save to tip substitute Kenedy’s volley onto the bar, while January signing Miguel Almiron hit the post earlier with a lofted effort on his home debut.

The win lifts Rafa Benitez’s side into 14th place, four points ahead of 18th-placed Southampton ahead of its game at Arsenal on Sunday.

Huddersfield is last with 11 points, 14 points from safety with 11 games to go.

