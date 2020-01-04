Miguel Almiron gave Newcastle a 17th-minute lead with his second goal in two weeks, the Paraguay playmaker having gone his first 11 months at the northeast club without scoring.

A replay, which is likely to take place on Jan. 14 or 15, was the last thing Newcastle needed. Its squad was hit hard by injuries during the packed festive schedule and now has an extra game to contend with in what also will be a busy January.

Burnley, the other top-flight team featuring in the early-afternoon games, beat third-tier Peterborough 4-2, with Jay Rodriguez scoring twice.

Newcastle and Burnley could be embroiled in relegation battles this season - both are in the bottom eight and rotated their lineups on Saturday.

Premier League teams enter the FA Cup at the third-round stage.

A one-minute delay precedes the games to raise awareness of a mental-health campaign, “Heads Up,” which is spearheaded by English Football Association president Prince William.

