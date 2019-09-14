PSG’s Neymar plays with the ball ahead of the the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, Saturday Sept.14, 2019. (Francois Mori/Associated Press)

PARIS — Neymar received a hostile reaction from some Paris Saint-Germain fans as he made his return to the side on Saturday.

Some fans whistled and made offensive hand gestures when he ran out onto at Parc des Princes for the pre-match warmup.

Then, when Neymar’s name was read out over the loudspeaker as the teams were announced, PSG’s ultras jeered loudly. His first few touches of the ball were also met with loud jeers.

Neymar angered them with his public desire to rejoin former club Barcelona in the offseason. The forward, who scored for Brazil last week, sat out four French league games as he tried to move back but talks broke down.

His sheer determination to leave, along with an interview recounting how much he enjoyed playing in Barca’s 6-1 humiliation of PSG in the Champions League in 2017, led to hostile chanting against him by PSG’s ultras in a home game last month.

One banner held aloft during that game urged him to “Get Lost.”

Neymar faced Strasbourg again, having been injured when the teams met in a physical French Cup match in January.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Keylor Navas made his PSG debut after joining on a long-term contract from Real Madrid.

___

