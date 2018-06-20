Brazil’s Neymar, right, leaves a training session because of pain in his right ankle, in Sochi, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. Brazil will face Costa Rica on June 22 in the group E for the soccer World Cup. (Andre Penner/Associated Press)

SOCHI, Russia — Neymar has returned to practice two days before Brazil’s next World Cup game against Costa Rica.

The Brazil striker joined the rest of the squad in a training session in Sochi on Wednesday, a day after he limped out of practice because of pain in his right ankle.

Brazil’s practice session was closed to the media but the Brazilian soccer confederation says Neymar “participated normally in the team’s activity.”

It also posted photos of him practicing, including one showing the playmaker touching the ball with his right ankle.

The federation says Neymar had been in pain since the team’s 1-1 draw against Switzerland on Sunday, when he was consistently fouled. It had downplayed the seriousness of the injury, saying he was confirmed to play against Costa Rica on Friday in St. Petersburg.

Neymar was sidelined for about three months earlier this year because of an unrelated right-foot injury.

Brazil and Switzerland are two points behind group leader Serbia, which defeated Costa Rica in its opener.

