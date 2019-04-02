Brazilian player Neymar, center, watches the friendly soccer match between Brazil and Panama at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Luis Vieira/Associated Press)

PARIS — Paris Saint-Germain says Brazil star Neymar will resume training on Wednesday after he was sidelined for more than two months with a foot injury.

PSG said in a statement late Tuesday that Neymar, who was injured playing against Strasbourg in a French Cup game in late January with a recurrence of a fifth metatarsal injury he sustained one year earlier, will return as planned for “on-pitch tests.”

“A full medical and radiological assessment will be carried out by club’s specialists in two weeks,” PSG said.

According to L’Equipe newspaper, Neymar is hopeful of returning for the French Cup final at the end of April if PSG advances.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.