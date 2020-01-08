Srbeny played for Paderborn when it was in the German third tier in the 2017-18 season. He left for Norwich in mid-season, before back-to-back promotions took Paderborn to the Bundesliga.

He’s moving from the last-place team in Premier League to the last-place team in the Bundesliga.

Neither club specified the size of the transfer fee. Paderborn said Srbeny signed a contract for two and a half years.

“Dennis is an optimum fit for our recruitment profile of a big, accurate striker who works for the team,” Paderborn’s sport director Martin Przondziono said in a statement. “He knows the conditions in Paderborn very well and he was wanted by our head coach Steffen Baumgart. We’re very happy that this transfer has worked out.”

