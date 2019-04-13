Montreal Impact’s Harry Novillo, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Columbus Crew during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, April 13, 2019. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

MONTREAL — Harry Novillo scored his first MLS goal to lead Montreal to a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Crew in the home opener on Saturday.

Evan Bush made five saves for his third consecutive shutout for the Impact (3-2-2), who are unbeaten in their last three games.

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen made six saves for the Crew (4-2-1), who began the day atop the Eastern Conference.

After starting the season with six consecutive road games, Montreal played its first match at Saputo Stadium before 18,634 fans.

Novillo scored his first goal in the 55th minute. Maxi Urruti fed the Frenchman for the strike from 18 yards out. Urruti leads Montreal with three assists this season.

___

More AP soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.