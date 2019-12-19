Jean-Michel Aulas will serve as chairman of the club’s board of directors, with Parker holding a seat. Bill Predmore will remain the club’s CEO. A COO will be named later by OL Groupe and Teresa Predmore will remain as president of the Reign Academy youth programs.

Olympique Lyonnais, more commonly known as Lyon, plays in France’s Ligue 1 on the men’s side and Division 1 Feminine on the women’s side. Lyon has won six women’s Champions League titles.

Reign FC will continue to play its home games at Cheney Stadium, the venue it shares with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers.

